Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.