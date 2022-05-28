Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Shares of CNDT opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
