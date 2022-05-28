TheStreet Lowers Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 over the last 90 days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

