Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

