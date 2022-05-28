Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

