Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of KOF opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

