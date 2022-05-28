XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. XOMA has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $217.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.09.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.