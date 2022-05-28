Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $938.84.

Shopify stock opened at $369.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $308.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.56.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

