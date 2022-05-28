Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 336.5% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Admiral Group stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.12) to GBX 2,630 ($33.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,758.37.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

