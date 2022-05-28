Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 329.9% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.1 days.

ELKMF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.