Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 329.9% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.1 days.
ELKMF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
About Gold Road Resources
