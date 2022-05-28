Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Expands By 324.4%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

