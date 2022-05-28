Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Rises By 325.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCOB stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

