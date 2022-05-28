Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 321.4% in May

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,926,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.00 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

