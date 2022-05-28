Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases By 343.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.