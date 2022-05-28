Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Increases By 343.5%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

