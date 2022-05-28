Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 339.5% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Points.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

