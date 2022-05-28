Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Increases By 340.0%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.01.
About Megaworld (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.