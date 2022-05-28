Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Increases By 340.0%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Megaworld has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld (Get Rating)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.