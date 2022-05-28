Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

LMB stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

