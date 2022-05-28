Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 332.9% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTB stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Bit Brother Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

