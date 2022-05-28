freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.91) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.77) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €24.87 ($26.46) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.89.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

