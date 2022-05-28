Financial Survey: Sera Prognostics (SERA) versus The Competition

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sera Prognostics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,687.27% -37.96% -17.61%

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.34 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.91 million 7.72

Sera Prognostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 353 1100 1763 47 2.46

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,141.61%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 92.07%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sera Prognostics peers beat Sera Prognostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

