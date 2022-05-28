Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.85 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $16.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

