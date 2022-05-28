Reviewing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This table compares Kona Grill and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 12.45% -23.28% 11.90%

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kona Grill and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Nathan’s Famous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 2.74 $11.07 million $3.28 15.41

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

About Kona Grill (Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 28, 2021, its restaurant system consisted of 4 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 213 franchised units in 19 states and 8 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.