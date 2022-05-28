Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.