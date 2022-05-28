Analyzing 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) & The Competition

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 313 1291 3387 64 2.63

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.59%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 68.86%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.83% -28.86% -5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.79 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.87

1stdibs.Com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1stdibs.Com rivals beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

