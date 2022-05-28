Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $53.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

TOL opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

