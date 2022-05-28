Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $13.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.54.

TSE BMO opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$91.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.01. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$154.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

