Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $78,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.