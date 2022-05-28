U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

