Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.96.

TSE:BNS opened at C$85.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.87. The stock has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

