Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $62.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

