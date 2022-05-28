Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.