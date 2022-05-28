Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

