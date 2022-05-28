Contrasting Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) and The Competition

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is one of 79 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bridge Investment Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bridge Investment Group Competitors 742 3442 3629 153 2.40

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million $23.23 million 4.00 Bridge Investment Group Competitors $3.05 billion $516.20 million 12.88

Bridge Investment Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28% Bridge Investment Group Competitors 20.11% 23.78% 10.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

