Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

