United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,801,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.