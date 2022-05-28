United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
