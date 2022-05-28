FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:FGROF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

