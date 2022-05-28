Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 9.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 111,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 162,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

