IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 540 to GBX 480. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntegraFin traded as low as GBX 312.20 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 312.20 ($3.93), with a volume of 283293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349.40 ($4.40).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £966.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 464.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.