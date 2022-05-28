Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.10

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 7170228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

