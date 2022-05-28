Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.30

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.30 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 1485132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($1.92).

SRP has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.13 ($2.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.63.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($221,981.88).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

