Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.67

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 11764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 169,177 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 8,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

