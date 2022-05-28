Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 381268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

