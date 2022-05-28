Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.36

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 64597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,707 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

