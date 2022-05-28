Craig Hallum Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $22.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.