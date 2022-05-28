Craig Hallum Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $22.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25.
In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
