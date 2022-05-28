ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

