Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

SNIRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.60.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

