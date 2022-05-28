Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

