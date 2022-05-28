Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $358.80

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.80 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.35). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.56), with a volume of 176,795 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £265.85 million and a PE ratio of -278.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 483.51.

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

