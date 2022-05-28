First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.86 and traded as low as C$18.66. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$18.82, with a volume of 28,387 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.30.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.