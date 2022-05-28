Comparing Alpha Teknova (TKNO) and Its Rivals

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alpha Teknova to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million -$9.80 million -8.53 Alpha Teknova Competitors $409.34 million $33.17 million -89.74

Alpha Teknova’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova. Alpha Teknova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Teknova and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova Competitors 256 786 1251 40 2.46

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 230.51%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 78.40%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Alpha Teknova Competitors -2,192.62% -1,216.29% -29.93%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

