Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

